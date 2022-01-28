Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.93

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.93 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 10818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

