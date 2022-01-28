LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €850.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) received a €850.00 ($965.91) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MC. Barclays set a €815.00 ($926.14) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €879.00 ($998.86) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($957.95) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($960.23) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($931.82) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €782.45 ($889.15).

Shares of EPA:MC opened at €694.00 ($788.64) on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($296.08). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €710.80 and a 200 day moving average of €677.70.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

