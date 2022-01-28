LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €845.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been given a €845.00 ($960.23) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MC. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($931.82) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €855.00 ($971.59) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($931.82) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €830.00 ($943.18) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €782.45 ($889.15).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €694.00 ($788.64) on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($222.10) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($296.08). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €710.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €677.70.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

