Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.68 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $7.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.57.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $303.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.73. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

