Lufax (NYSE:LU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lufax (NYSE:LU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.74.

LU opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lufax by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lufax by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 37,936 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Lufax by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,173,000 after buying an additional 6,812,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

