LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of LYTS stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $7.37. 491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,226. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.40 million, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in LSI Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in LSI Industries by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

