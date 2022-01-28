L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Update

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the December 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.80. The stock had a trading volume of 955,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,562. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.16. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on LRLCY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($494.32) to €450.00 ($511.36) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.67.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

