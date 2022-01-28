Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has $675.07 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,221,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,050,542 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 4.3% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 0.94% of Fiserv worth $675,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.71. The company had a trading volume of 37,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,289. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.36. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.41.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.