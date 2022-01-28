London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Price Target Raised to GBX 9,050

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to GBX 9,050 ($122.10) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9,050.00.

Shares of LNSTY opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

