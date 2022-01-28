Lodge Hill Capital LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 3.4% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $5.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,354.33. 4,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 257.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,321.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,325.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,935.88 and a one year high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,749.04.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

