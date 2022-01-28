Lockheed Martin Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.80 (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 2.80 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%.

Lockheed Martin has raised its dividend by 29.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $26.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.5%.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $389.08. 2,566,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,578. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $107.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

