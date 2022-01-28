Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Shares Up 3.2%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $1.92. 117,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,990,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06.
Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.
About Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT)
Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.
