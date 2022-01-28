Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Shares Up 3.2%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $1.92. 117,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,990,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06.

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIXT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $154,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lixte Biotechnology by 191.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

