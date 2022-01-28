Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. upped their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised Lithium Americas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $24.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

