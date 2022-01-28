LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Major Shareholder Laurence W. Lytton Purchases 20,000 Shares

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $5.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $117.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 74.83% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LiqTech International, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,170,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 304,188 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 16.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 295,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 40,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 48.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 140,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 45,603 shares during the period. 42.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

