Lincoln National Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.73 Per Share (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $8.73 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.81.

LNC opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Lincoln National by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 29.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 61,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

