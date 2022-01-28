Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,943,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth $362,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 30.2% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $124.83 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

