Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.86.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,440. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of -55.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.02.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

