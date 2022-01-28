Lightning Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.85 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001282 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $155,345.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.26 or 0.00289712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001032 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

