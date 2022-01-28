Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Short Interest Up 530.4% in January

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 530.4% from the December 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LFER opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Life On Earth has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

Life on Earth, Inc operates as a cloud-based enterprise software developer and a provider that enables rapid innovation that keeps the cloud enterprise operations safe, compliant, and manageable. The firm focuses on technologies that include Internet-of-Things, security, enterprise legacy software modernization, personal data and privacy compliance, enterprise software maintenance, and governance.

