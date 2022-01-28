Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($2.16) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RTN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.69) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 137 ($1.85).

LON RTN opened at GBX 98.90 ($1.33) on Monday. The Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 140 ($1.89). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.32. The firm has a market cap of £756.63 million and a PE ratio of 20.60.

In other The Restaurant Group news, insider Ken Hanna purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($113,329.74).

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

