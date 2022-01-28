Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.28 EPS

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of LICY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LICY shares. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,981,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the third quarter worth $1,439,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at $485,000.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

