LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

LPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA upgraded LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 9,607.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 299,661 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 3,045.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 109,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 27.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 82,989 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 25.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 255,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 52,650 shares during the last quarter. 2.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LG Display stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. LG Display has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. Research analysts expect that LG Display will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

