Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

NYSE LEVI opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.12. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $794,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,225. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $192,732,000 after acquiring an additional 771,432 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $133,342,000 after purchasing an additional 869,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $100,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,746 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $92,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,248,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

