Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 36,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,498. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.12. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $794,117.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,225 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,638 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 905.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,207 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

