Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LEVI stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.65. The company had a trading volume of 32,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,498. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

In related news, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $654,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $794,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,353 shares of company stock worth $1,560,225. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 905.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,207 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,638 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

