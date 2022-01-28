Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.88

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as high as C$0.92. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 285,220 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market cap of C$222.88 million and a PE ratio of 4.07.

In related news, Senior Officer Helmut Eckert sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total value of C$465,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,672 shares in the company, valued at C$161,653.90.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

