Lethean (LTHN) Trading 22.7% Lower This Week

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Lethean has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $729,983.99 and $890.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,903.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.13 or 0.06525450 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.66 or 0.00289033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.34 or 0.00781334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009412 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00065573 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009148 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.36 or 0.00388476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00240138 BTC.

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

