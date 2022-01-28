Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.68

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.68 and last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 123356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Get Leslie's alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,881,000 after buying an additional 5,859,151 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,328,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,979,000 after buying an additional 2,899,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,073,000 after buying an additional 2,745,792 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,311,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,566,000 after buying an additional 2,360,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,712,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,409,000 after buying an additional 1,856,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

About Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.