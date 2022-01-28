Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.58

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.58 and traded as high as $21.75. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $21.22, with a volume of 40,823 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group Limited will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.8222 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

