LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE LC traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LC shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on LendingClub from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $481,536. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in LendingClub by 116.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter worth $251,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 175.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 27,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,965,000 after buying an additional 72,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

