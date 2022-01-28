LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMAT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 392.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 49.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.00 million, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.81.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

