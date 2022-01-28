Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Trading Down 4.9%

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) shares dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $84.27 and last traded at $84.29. Approximately 58,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 965,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.62.

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,475,461,000 after buying an additional 131,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,745,000 after buying an additional 2,054,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Leidos by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $550,388,000 after buying an additional 72,115 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 20.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,109,000 after buying an additional 591,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Leidos by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,604,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,381,000 after buying an additional 76,686 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

