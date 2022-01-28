Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)’s share price was down 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.27 and last traded at $84.29. Approximately 58,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 965,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.62.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Leidos by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $231,419,000 after acquiring an additional 85,698 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Leidos by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,964,000 after acquiring an additional 204,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

