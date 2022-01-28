Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.04

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.04 and last traded at $38.62, with a volume of 2189688 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 982,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,104,000 after buying an additional 678,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after buying an additional 332,224 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,310,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,028.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 186,414 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.