Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.11

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and traded as low as $19.55. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 22,439 shares traded.

LGGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

