LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €155.00 by UBS Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($176.14) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($180.45) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €144.53 ($164.24).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €117.80 ($133.86) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($111.93). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €121.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €127.28.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

