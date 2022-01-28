Laura Clague Sells 2,063 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CFO Laura Clague sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $51,533.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Laura Clague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Laura Clague sold 7,500 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $205,500.00.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,840,000 after acquiring an additional 160,970 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,561,000 after acquiring an additional 117,961 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,860 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 41.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,332 shares during the period.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

