Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.96.

LVS opened at $42.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -28.43 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

