Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Largo Inc. is involved in production and supply of vanadium products. Largo Inc., formerly known as Largo Resources Ltd., is based in TORONTO. “

Get Largo Resources alerts:

LGO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Largo Resources from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

LGO stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. Largo Resources has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $535.94 million and a PE ratio of 18.00.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Largo Resources will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Largo Resources by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Largo Resources during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Largo Resources by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 382,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Largo Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $4,315,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Largo Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000.

About Largo Resources

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Largo Resources (LGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.