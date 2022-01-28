Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70-1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.73.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,808. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $138.30 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Landstar System will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.