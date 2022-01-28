Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LSTR. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

Shares of LSTR opened at $151.19 on Friday. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $138.30 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Landstar System by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Landstar System by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 33,997 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Landstar System by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Landstar System by 98,788.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

