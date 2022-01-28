Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.70-8.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95-4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $555.30 on Friday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $481.05 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $676.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $624.19. The company has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $717.93.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lam Research stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.