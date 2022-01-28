Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $725.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $717.93.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $555.30 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $481.05 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $676.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.19.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,754,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

