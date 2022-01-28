Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LRCX. Summit Insights lowered Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $717.93.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $555.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $481.05 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $676.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.19. The firm has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after acquiring an additional 76,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after acquiring an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after acquiring an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

