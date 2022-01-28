Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 153,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 5,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 11.0% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 44,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Mastercard by 18.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,000,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $695,568,000 after purchasing an additional 311,474 shares during the period. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 682.6% in the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Wedbush cut their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.18.

Shares of MA stock opened at $350.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $349.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.92. The company has a market cap of $344.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

