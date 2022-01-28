Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Raises Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGF opened at $46.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $48.60.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

