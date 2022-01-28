Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $38.22, but opened at $41.15. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 876 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $948,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $535,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,396. 23.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KYMR. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

