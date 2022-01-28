Kroger (NYSE:KR) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.75.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.