Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the December 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KOTMY traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average of $58.84. Koito Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $77.40.

Koito Manufacturing

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

