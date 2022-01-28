Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the December 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of KOTMY traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,406. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average of $58.84. Koito Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $77.40.
About Koito Manufacturing
