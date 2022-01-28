Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $114.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.93% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Shares of KOD opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $51.18 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day moving average of $92.90.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 133,414 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,577,915.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $689,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,531. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 551,429 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,536,000 after purchasing an additional 184,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,182,000 after purchasing an additional 179,820 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 461,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,271,000 after purchasing an additional 175,207 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after purchasing an additional 157,325 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

